HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with rape and burglary after police responded to a reported armed robbery.

According to Harrisburg Police, on January 16 around 8 a.m., police responded to South 13th and Berryhill Streets and found a female victim. The woman said she was walking when an unknown man approached her with a handgun.

Police say the woman alleged the man ordered her to engage in sexual acts. The woman attempted to fight the suspect off and was allegedly struck before he took her belongings and fled on foot.

Police later observed a man matching the suspect’s description and say he fled on foot. The man was eventually caught and property belonging to the woman was recovered.

The man, identified by Harrisburg Police as Giovanni Hall, was taken to the Dauphin County Prison after a judge ordered he be held without bail.

Hall has been charged with rape, robbery, tampering with evidence, terroristic threats, and multiple gun and drug charges. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on January 31.