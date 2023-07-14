HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Clarence Mitchell, 33-year-old, of Harrisburg, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), according to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to United States Gerard Karam, Mitchell allegedly entered the Agate Smoke Shop in Dauphin County on June 5, 2023, and approached the cash register where he allegedly pointed a paper bag at the employee in a manner indicating that he had a weapon in the bag. According to Karam, Mitchell then allegedly instructed the employee to open the register where he allegedly took the money by threatening force.

Karam also states that the indictment also alleges Mitchell entered the same store on June 8, 2023, where he allegedly robbed the store a second time in a similar fashion.

On June 14, 2023, Mitchell allegedly entered a Dauphin County Cricket Wireless LLC where Mitchell allegedly pointed a paper bag at an employee, indicating that he had a weapon and took money by means of threatening force, according to Karam.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David C. Williams is prosecuting the case.