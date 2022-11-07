DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Criminal Investigation Division of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police arrested Norberto Perez-Vidal for outstanding charges that he was allegedly involved in earlier this year.

Police say Perez-Vidal was wanted for aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault (less than 16). He was arrested in the 500 block of Camp Street in Harrisburg on November 4.

Perez-Vidal was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center and then processed into the Dauphin County Prison. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged charges against Perez-Vidal is asked to contact the Harrisburg City Police at 717-255-3098.