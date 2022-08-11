HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms.

Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June 30, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2021, that he said for were himself when they actually were not, according to a release from United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The guns were purchased in Cumberland and Dauphin counties, United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam said according to the release.

The indictment also alleges that Young engaged in unlicensed firearms business dealings, according to the release.

The maximum penalty for this offense, if the accused person were to be found guilty, is 10 years’ imprisonment followed by a term of supervised released, as well as a fine, the release notes.