YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the York County District Attorney’s Office, a 36-year-old man was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and other charges in relation with the 2019 death of 33-year-old Zach Savage.

The DA’s office says Jerrod Aaron Scott of Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

The Carroll Township Police Department, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Virginia Hobbs, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ed Wiest investigated and prosecuted the case.

Scott’s sentencing is scheduled for June 19, 2023.