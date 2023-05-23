CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 8.5 to 18 years in state prison after being convicted for his seventh felonious drug charge on Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says Luis Ismael Cordero was the passenger in a car pulled over by the West Shore Regional Police Department in Wormleysburg Borough on Aug. 3, 2022, when officers found suspected drugs in the car in plain view.

The district attorney’s office says suspected drugs were also found in a bag that Cordero was wearing.

After testing the substances, it was confirmed to be fentanyl and cocaine, according to the district attorney’s office.

The driver was also charged with drug-related offenses after pleading guilty in April 2023.

Cordero, who was recently convicted on similar charges in March 2023, was convicted on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The district attorney’s office says this incident is Cordero’s seventh conviction for delivery of a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in central Pennsylvania since the 1990s. Cordero has previously been convicted of delivery of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and Officer Angel Diaz of the West Shore Regional Police Department prosecuted the case and Officer Grant Cox of the West Shore Regional Police Department investigated.