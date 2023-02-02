CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a 34-year-old Harrisburg man was found guilty by a jury on charges involving the sexual abuse of children.

Anthony Beckem Jr. was found guilty on Feb. 1, 2023, of more than 20 charges including the rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and aggravated indecent assault.

The district attorney’s office says a police tip that Beckem Jr. was sexually abusing multiple children sparked the investigation. After the investigation, the district attorney claimed Beckem was sexually abusing three juvenile victims over the span of a decade.

Judge Peck, who heard Beckem Jr.’s trial, adjusted Beckem Jr.’s bail to $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2, 2023.

“We are pleased with the verdict and thankful for the jury’s attentiveness during trial. Thank you to the Hampden Township Police Department for their hard work and diligent investigation. I’d also like to commend Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski for her prosecution of this case,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack.