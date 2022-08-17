OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog.

State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.

The driver of the truck, identified by State Pollice as Jamie Ross of Bellefonte, allegedly provided a false name. Troopers discovered Ross had a warrant for his arrest in a neighboring county and suspected Ross was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Ross was charged with DUI and providing a false name to law enforcement. He was held on $500,000 bail at the Mifflin County Prison.

McVeytown EMS, West Granville Fire Co., McVeytown Fire Co., and Rich Houtz Towing assisted at the scene.