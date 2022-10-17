HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on March 10,

2022, Morales entered the Sheetz and approached the cashier, brandishing a 9mm black handgun with gold barrel and fluted slide. Morales is alleged to have instructed the cashier to open the cash drawers and stole cash.

According to US Attorney’s office the indictment further alleges that on March 22, 2022, Morales possessed two loaded firearms – the un-serialized 9mm pistol used during the March

10, 2022, robbery, along with a 9mm Taurus G2c pistol.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State

Police, and the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S.

Dalke is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the charged offense is up to life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.