CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.

The District Attorney’s office says Sosa drove from Harrisburg to the Camp Hill Borough Pool to confront the victim and fired six shots, at least one of which grazed the victim in the head. Sosa then fled and was captured after a months-long investigation.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the night the shooting occurred.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for September 13, 2022, before Judge Peck.