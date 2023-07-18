HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment for aggravated identity theft.

According to the Department of Justice, 32 year-old Amisial Elveus was sentenced on July 11 by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

Following his 24 months in prison, Elveus was also sentenced to 12 months of supervised release.

Elveus was also ordered by the judge to pay restitution in the amount of $32,227.71.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from July 6, 2020, until November 6,

2020, Elveus unlawfully obtained and used credit card account numbers and used them to code credit cards. He then used the credit cards to pay for gasoline fill-ups for multiple vehicles on multiple days, according to the attorney.

According to the Department of Justice, he was arrested at the Giant gas station on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg on November 6, 2020 while in the process of filling cars with a fraudulently encoded credit card.