(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 9-18 years in a state corrections institute after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a double stabbing in Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Robert Suders pled guilty to aggravated assault and theft by unlawful taking in the January 27, 2023, stabbing in Mt. Holly.

Suders had left the scene and was later arrested in Chambersburg after officials said he stabbed two people while staying at their home. The victims suffered serious injuries that required medical attention.

This case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue.