CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Harrisburg man who hit a PennDOT worker when he drove his truck through an active work zone in Cumberland County last year has been sentenced.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Dawson Smith, 20, will serve 11.5 months to 23 months in county prison after being sentenced by Judge Jessica Brewbaker Monday. Following his release, Smith will spend two years on probation, pay fines, and participate in 100 hours of community services.

Smith pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault by vehicle while in an active work zone, one count of accidents involving death or injury, one count of duty of driver in a construction or maintenance area or highway safety corridor and one count of driving on roadways landed for traffic.

A PennDOT flagger was hit by Smith when he drove his Gold Ford Ranger pickup truck into an active work zone on Rich Valley Road in Silver Spring Township in April 2022, according to the DA’s office. The worker sustained severe injuries to his back that required surgery and is no longer working as a PennDOT flagger.

He was known as “the Energizer Bunny” by his friends and was always on the go, but now he needs his daughter to help him with his travels.

After the crash, Smith tried to cover up the evidence by trying to find replacement parts for his truck, the DA’s Office said, and did a Google search for “hit and run.” Smith turned himself in after seeing the crash was covered by local news outlets.

Smith was instructed by a PennDOT worker to slow down when he was approaching the work zone but instead, he yelled at and gave the middle finger to the worker before driving through the zone and hitting the flagger.

Since 1970, 90 PennDOT employees have died in the line of duty, and in 2022 there were 1,293 crashes that happened in Pennsylvania work zones and 14 of them resulted in fatalities.