DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Harrisburg gunman who killed two people and injured multiple others during a home invasion before leading police on a chase in Dauphin County will spend the rest of his life in jail.

Gregory Greene, 33, will be spending multiple life sentences an additional term of 21.5 to 45 years in a state correctional institution after being sentenced by Judge William T. Tully on Monday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Gregory pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, and other offenses. He underwent mental health evaluations that showed that he was mentally ill but not insane when he committed the murders, the DA’s Office says.

The two people shot and killed by Gregory inside a home along the 1300 block of Liberty Street were identified as his sister, Meredith Greene, and Tyler Thames.

According to prosecutors, around 6 a.m., Gregory entered the home, even though there was a protection from abuse order against him, while everyone inside was sleeping. He went to one of his sister’s bedrooms on the second floor and shot her in the face before going down the hall and shooting Meredith.

Before she passed, prosecutors say Meredith was able to get into her mother’s room and shut the door, potentially saving her life.

Gregory then made his way to the third floor where he killed Thames before making his way to his nieces bedroom where the DA’s says he tried to shoot them but was out of ammunition. Gregory then stabbed them in the neck and threw one of the children down the stairs.

Agents Office of the Attorney General serving a search warrant across the street were flagged down by the one sister who survived, along with the two nieces who were stabbed.

The agents saw Gregory get in a green Dodge Charger that he stole from another place earlier in the morning, and a chase began, prosecutors say.

During the chase, which included multiple law enforcement departments from different jurisdictions, a Lower Swatara Township Police Officer was hit while he was putting down stop sticks, the DA’s Office says. He was taken to the hospital for a knee injury.

The chase concluded after Gregory crashed into a school bus taking students to Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown. No injuries were reported from that crash.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Katie Adam conducted the prosecution of the case while Detective Jason Brinker of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police was the lead investigator.