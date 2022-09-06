CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool.

Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Jimenez drove to the Camp Hill Borough Pool from Harrisburg to confront the victim about a dispute they were having. The dispute escalated and Jimenez fired six shots at the victim; At least one of the shots grazed the victim’s head.

Jimenez left the area after the shots were fired.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The victim suffered superficial injuries and was released from the hospital the same night the shooting happened.

Jimenez was later identified and arrested after a month-long investigation by the Camp Hill Borough Police Department and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.