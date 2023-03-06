HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is wanted after one person was shot in the buttocks on Saturday.
According to Harrisburg police, the shooting happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Revere Street.
Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was struck in the buttocks during the shooting.
The suspect, identified by police as Stafford Wedderburne, is currently facing charges including simple assault and possession of a firearm prohibited.
A criminal complaint was filed Saturday by Harrisburg Police, however it was not available due to Wedderburne not being in custody.