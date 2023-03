HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office are currently seeking the whereabouts of Warren Mayo.

Police say Mayo is wanted for aggravated assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats after a domestic related incident on March 4.

Anyone with information on Mayo, or this incident, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.