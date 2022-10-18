HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is wanted on multiple sex crime allegations involving a child.

According to Harrisburg Police, Vernon Moody is wanted for multiple felonies, including rape of a child, filming sexual acts of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Harrisburg Police say the charges stem from an investigation into Moody’s alleged interactions with a minor from 2015 through 2016.

Moody is known to frequent the downtown Harrisburg area, according to Harrisburg Police.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900