HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams

Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.

Spriggs also claims that he was fired after refusing to give favorable treatment to Williams’ relatives.

A spokesman for the City of Harrisburg says Mayor Williams looks forward to presenting her defense in the courtroom.

The full complaint, filed on September 20, can be read above.