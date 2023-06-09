DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Four Harrisburg men were arrested on charges relating to trafficking drugs and guns after an investigation involving numerous law enforcement departments, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday afternoon.

Devonte Betts, 29; Rodney McMillian, 41; Lamarr Waters, 34; and Tyreese Nealy, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and taken into custody on Thursday.

The men have been arraigned in federal court and are awaiting hearings that are scheduled for June 12, the DOJ said.

From August 2022 through May 2023 the group of men allegedly worked together to distribute a significant amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Betts, Waters and McMillian also allegedly sold at least seven firearms from October 2022 to February 2023.

Eight other firearms with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 420 fentanyl pills, cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, and items used to traffic narcotics were found while executing search warrants, the DOJ said.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Harrisburg Police Bureau assisted in the investigation.

The aggregate maximum penalty they face is life imprisonment and would include a term of supervised release and potentially a fine. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Miovas, Jr. is prosecuting the case.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program focused on reducing crime and gun violence by bringing local law enforcement together.