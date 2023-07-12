HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes will be running for a new cause.

Wednesday, July 19 is the Harrisburg Mile, which is an annual race along Front Street that is put on by the Harrisburg YMCA.

The YMCA has decided to donate $1 for every person who registers to help rebuild the fire-damaged Broad Street Market.

“We have 85 male residents that live at The Y. The market is within walking distance, and for them, that’s the lifeblood for them to get healthy foods and vegetables like that, and so many people work and attend The Y love going to the market,” Harrisburg YMCA Race Director Chip Hitz said.

The Harrisburg Mile has several runs for kids, adults, amateurs, and competitors. Around 1,000 people have already registered and 1,500 normally sign up. Organizers hope to see 2,000 by Wednesday, July 19.

If you are interested in registering for the race, you can find more information by clicking here.