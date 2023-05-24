HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report has ranked the Harrisburg area the best place to live in Pennsylvania and the 38th best place to live in the United States.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, to make the list a place needed to have good value, be a desirable place to live in, have a strong job market, and have a high quality of life.

The report says the Harrisburg area has easily accessible outdoor activities, annual festivals, historic towns and landmarks, and is close to major cities.

The area was also ranked as the second best place to retire in the country.

“We are very excited and proud to see that the Harrisburg region has once again received the ranking of the Best Place to live in Pennsylvania,” said Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC President & CEO Ryan Unger.

“This region is a great place to live, work, and play, and continues to be a location that businesses and its workers want to be in. We are excited that our city is being recognized for all that it has to offer, and we look forward to continuing to help this city and region be a destination as it continues to grow,” Unger added.

To see the full report, you can click here.

Harrisburg had previously received this ranking in 2021.