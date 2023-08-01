HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, and dozens of City of Harrisburg non-profits are geared up for this year’s National Night Out, held for the first time on City Island, on Tuesday, August 1, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual event which promotes community building between first responders and local neighborhoods. City of Harrisburg residents will get to meet police officers, firefighters, and EMTs throughout the evening.

There will be family-friendly activities and games, food, and informational giveaways courtesy more than 30 non-profits organizations which serve the Harrisburg community.

There will be ample parking available for free in both north and south parking lots. Bicycle riders can bike throughout City Island during the event, or take advantage of free bike parking, courtesy Recycle Bicycle, which will be stationed near where the batting cages and arcade used to be located. Handicap parking will be available near the stables.

No cars will be allowed on Riverside Drive or Championship Way during National Night Out.

In addition, Capital Area Transit, a service of Rabbit Transit, is offering free bus service on all city routes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 to help families make their way downtown.

Harrisburg Police will offer golf cart shuttle service across the Walnut Street Bridge for handicap individuals.