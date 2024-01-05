(WHTM) – A Harrisburg native and business owner won $17,100 and a trip to the Florida Keys on Wheel of Fortune on Thursday.

Heather Zell made her second appearance on a game show after a 2016 appearance on the $100,000 Pyramid hosted by Michael Strahan.

Zell at one point would land on the $1 million slot but would lose it after not solving the phrase “Grand Slam Dunk.”

She would go on to win the express round which would read “Look it up in the encyclopedia.” This won her $7,100 and the trip to the Florida Keys which was worth $8,000.

After finishing all rounds with a total of $17,100, she would be selected for the bonus round where she would have to solve a phrase. She didn’t solve the phrase which was “Known Far and Wide” and the host of Wheel of Fortune Pat Sajak would reveal that she could have won a BMW X3.

Zell said that the contestants got the chance to practice spinning the wheel because the wheel is heavier than people think.

At one point Pat would tell Zell that she “Strikes the line between delightful and exhausting.” She said that her fiance put that on a shirt and that being roasted by Pat was an honor.

The show was prerecorded back in November 2023 at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, and the winnings couldn’t be given to her until the show aired.

Zell hosted a watch party for the show at the Colonial Country Club.

Zell also said that she would love to be on more game shows such as Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Press Your Luck, and Deal or No Deal. She even knows which number briefcase she would choose on Deal or No Deal, lucky number seven.

Although, Zell won’t be appearing on another game show for at least a year due to show rules.

She could make another appearance on Wheel of Fortune if she is voted a fan favorite. If she’s voted as a fan favorite, she would appear on the Wheel of Fortune’s Fan Favorite Week.

For those who want to appear on Wheel of Fortune, first, apply online, then someone will reach out for an interview and you may be selected for the show.