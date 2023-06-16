HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In celebration of Father’s Day, Harrisburg-based nonprofit All You Can Inc. will be handing out free hot meals on Friday, June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. to at-risk families in the area.

The event, which has been held every year since the start of the pandemic, will be the organization’s fourth annual Fathers Day “Grab & Go” cookout.

It will be held at their main office located at 522 S 22nd St in Harrisburg. The location of the event was changed to the main office due to weather and in anticipation of a smaller crowd than in previous years.

Those participating are asked to come between 1-3 p.m. and call 717-602-6936 and give your order count. A staff member will bring your order out to your car.

Meals are available as supplies last.