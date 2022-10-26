LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg has temporarily closed its doors after less than one year in operation.

“This café is temporarily closed,” according to an automated voicemail message from the Linglestown Panera landline. The automated voicemail goes on to suggest that customers should visit Panera’s website in order to place an order at another nearby location.

In recent months, multiple customers of the Panera in Linglestown have reported several instances of restrictions such as:

Drive-thru only dining

Noticeably short on staff inside the café

Help wanted, interview signage

abc27 also reached out to Panera’s media & PR team – none of which have responded.

abc27 will provide an update when more information becomes available.