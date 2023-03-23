HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of their four-week-old son on Monday, March 20.

According to Harrisburg Police, 26-year-old Corey Robbins and 25-year-old Breanna Witten have been charged in the death of their four-week-old infant son, which occurred back in November of 2018.

Police state the investigation has been ongoing and has now resulted in the parents being charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.