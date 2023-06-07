HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday was a big day for some of the fastest animals in the world who also call Harrisburg home. And a live stream allowed people to watch a key step in these animals’ life.

You typically wouldn’t expect to see falcons in a city, but Harrisburg is home to several Peregrine falcons, the fastest-flying birds in the world.

Wednesday marked the 23rd annual banding of the falcons, when each one is marked with a tag around their ankles, at the Rachel Carson Building.

The bands help track where each falcon comes from and where it will go.

“The big key with banding is to do it as effectively, as efficiently, and as quickly as possible. Get the birds in, weigh them, check them for health, band them, get them back out on the ledge. Everybody’s happier that way,” said Bert Myers of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Female 09/BS peregrine falcon watches for her babies to be returned outside the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Banding the falcons allows biologists and birdwatchers from all over the continent to track the birds and help us learn more about where they travel, how long they’ve lived, and whether they’ll establish new nests in other places. Falcons born on the ledge at the Rachel Carson building have been tracked to locations from Florida all the way to Canada.

Harrisburg peregrine falcon nestlings are pictured on top of the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. This location is the most productive peregrine nest in Pennsylvania.

Patti Barber, Endangered Bird Specialist with the PA Game Commission, left, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine's Ian Gereg, wildlife health technician, check the health of a peregrine falcon nestling inside the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Patti Barber, Endangered Bird Specialist with the PA Game Commission, bands one of three peregrine falcon nestlings inside the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

A peregrine falcon nestling is pictured during its health examination inside the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Patti Barber, Endangered Bird Specialist with the PA Game Commission, bands one of three peregrine falcon nestlings inside the Rachel Carson State Office Building on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The falcons live on a nest sitting on the 15th-floor ledge of the Rachel Carson Building.

Peregrine falcons have been living in Harrisburg since the turn of the century and have been tracked traveling to states such as Ohio, Maryland, and Delaware.

Peregrine falcons are diving birds, so they’re right at home among the high-rise buildings.

While the birds are easy to love, they are wild animals so it is important to love them from a safe distance.

“For the general public, probably the best thing to do is to become aware. Become aware of some of the recovery of specie in our state, much like the peregrine falcon but the osprey and the bald eagle,” Myers added.

For the peregrines, recovery is going very well. The birds’ populations dropped significantly in the mid-20th century due to the rise of pesticides like DDT.

Since the mid-20th century, their populations have bounced back hugely, and now the goal is to keep that recovery going strong.