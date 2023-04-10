HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were arrested by Harrisburg Police after a shooting on Easter morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of North 15th and Herr Streets. Police located two men with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and allege the men had shot each other.

Police say video showed the two men, identified as Corey Palm and Jaleel Jackson, had a brief interaction with each other before they allegedly fired shots at each other.

Both Palm and Jackson are facing multiple charges including criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.