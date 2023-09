HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, a reported robbery that took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 17 in the downtown area is under investigation.

Police state that the suspect allegedly assaulted a man and knocked them unconscious.

The suspect then allegedly stole items from the unconscious male victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.