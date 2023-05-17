HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man is being charged for his alleged role in the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in December 2022, according to Harrisburg Police.

Harrisburg Police say Eddie Rushin was driving near Cameron and Market Streets on Dec. 8, 2022, when he allegedly hit a man and a woman who were crossing Cameron Street. The woman was taken to a local hospital but died due to her injuries, according to a police report.

Police did not provide updates on the man who was also hit.

Police allege that Rushin was under the influence of a controlled substance and driving at high speeds when the accident happened.

Rushin is being charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.