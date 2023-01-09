HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are crediting the local community with helping to locate the suspect in the Sunken Garden homicide investigation.

Brandon Martinez was arrested on Sunday for his alleged connection to the death of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon last year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police had released surveillance video showing a person of interest after Shannon’s body was found on December 22 in the Sunken Garden near Harrisburg’s riverfront.

Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch on Monday emphasized the department’s appreciation for the tips and information received from the public in this case.

“This was obviously a classic example of what happens when we get the information out there and when the community gets it and when they take an active role in the investigation,” said Lt. Gautsch.

Police say Harrisburg’s solved homicide rate is 24% higher than the national average.

Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright says Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still not clear how long Shannon’s body was in the Sunken Garden or if her body had been moved there.

Martinez was charged with murder and rape forcible compulsion in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.