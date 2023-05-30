HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say they’re handling a standoff at Hall Manor as a possible hostage situation after a man allegedly pointed a gun at police and ran into an apartment.

According to Lt. Gautsch of Harrisburg Police, shortly after 1 p.m. Harrisburg Police officers on a routine patrol observed a man dressed in all black wearing a mask with his hoodie up near Hall Manor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers approached the man he allegedly pointed the gun at them and fled into an apartment at 5 Row Hall Manor.

Police say people were inside the apartment at the time and that some were able to make it out, but it’s not known if anyone other than the suspect is still inside. Because of the uncertainty of whether anyone else is inside, police are treating this as a hostage situation.

Police say no shots have been fired at this time.