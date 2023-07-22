HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said on Saturday, July 22nd at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 16th and Chestnut Streets for a report of shots fired with a person struck.

Upon the arrival of officers, they located an adult female victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased, and an investigation was immediately initiated. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.