DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are the Harrisburg Police officers involved in the rescue at the Dock Street Dam in January 2022.

A call came in overnight about a car in the Susquehanna river and Harrisburg Police acted fast. Some of the officers were on the overnight shift for the first time.

Officers found Miquel Maldanodo Jr. with a knife up to a woman and child in the car. After a back-and-forth with Maldanodo in the frigid cold, Harrisburg Police shot four rounds at the man and were able to bring the woman and child to safety.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“I wouldn’t change anything. I think the guys working that night and the girls working that night, they made independent decisions that brought it together as a team. I can’t speak highly enough of the dispatcher that night I know he was also recognized,” said Corporal Brandon Braughler of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The unit was awarded for its response to the kidnapping and auto theft.