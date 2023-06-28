HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams vowed to make sure this year’s Fourth of July celebration doesn’t erupt into chaos as it did last year before fireworks lit up the sky.

“I know what happened last year is at the front of everyone’s mind, thank god no one was hurt,” Williams said.

Rest assured, the fireworks show will go on and there will be a larger police presence to keep the peace.

Last year’s disruption was caused by a false report, but the panic that ensued was real and scary. In 2022, as the fireworks show was about to start, someone in the crowd yelled “Gun.”

That plus the sound of firecrackers and a small fight nearby led to a dangerous stampede.

People left behind phones and other personal items and some parents became separated from their children.

On Wednesday, Williams and Harrisburg Police spokesman Kyle Gautsch said there will be beefed-up security.

“There will be a large compliment of officers detailed just for the riverfront. They’ll be there all day, the compliment of officers will grow and be larger in the nighttime, in the evening, when the fireworks are taking place,” Gautsch said.

“I’m here to tell you today, and most of all, assure all of you, if you live in Harrisburg or are coming in for the day, this will be the safest Fourth of July we have ever had,” Williams added.

abc27 was told police officers and vehicles will be very visible along Front Street in case anyone has an emergency or a child is separated from their parent.