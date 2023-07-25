HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three shootings in three days for the city of Harrisburg, two of them deadly. Police have their hands full with the investigation, and so far there have been no arrests.

The big question is whether these incidents are related. Police said that is one scenario they are looking into, but it is too early to say for sure.

Police also said homicides are down, certainly lower than 2022, but two in three days is not what they want to say.

“Obviously it’s a senseless act,” Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said.

The latest happened on Monday night, at South 20th and Zarker Streets where shots were fired. A victim later turned up on Market Street.

“Essentially a good Samaritan attempted to take him out of the area,” Gautsch said.

Twenty-six-year-old Richon Strain-Hankerson did not survive. Police think he was targeted.

“We do believe there was a large group of young adolescent males, teens and early 20s,” Gautsch said.

This comes after two shootings over the weekend. Early Saturday morning, officers found Janaya Lopez shot at 16th and Chestnut. She later died. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

“She was there with a group of other individuals and most likely one of those individuals was the target of that shooting,” Gautsch said.

Less than 24 hours later, another shooting on Market Street. That victim survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“We’d like to obviously see no shootings, we’d like to have nobody hurt,” Gautsch said. “That’s also a very large uphill battle that we have.”

It is certainly an uphill battle — and a long one — according to Dr. Kevin Dolphin, founder of Breaking the Chainz.

“It didn’t start in one day and it’s not going to take one day to stop it,” he said.

It can be especially hard in summer.

“It’s definitely more challenging because there’s more free time that the youth have on their hands,” Dolphin said.

Dolphin’s organization Breaking the Chainz aims to curb gun violence by working with young people. He says a real solution takes everyone from the police and local officials to the community.

“If you do not speak out, then the violence and the crime is going to continue to escalate,” he said.

Police say they definitely need the community’s help “to help us bring some sense of closure.”

Investigators stress that in both these deadly shootings, many people saw what happened, and tips from those witnesses could make all the difference in these cases. They encourage anyone who may know something about either case to contact the Harrisburg Police Department — people can remain anonymous.