HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a December assault on a security guard.

According to police, on December 26 at about 5 p.m. police responded to the 1300 block of North 6th Street for a reported assault.

Officers were told an unknown man entered a secure building and when asked for identification, allegedly assaulted a security guard.

The suspect left prior to police arrival and the security guard was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Harrisburg Police released images of the suspect and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Harrisburg Police can be reached by calling 717-558-6900.