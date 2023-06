HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded near the area of the 1100 block of Rolleston and Sycamore Streets on Thursday, June 22 around 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say they found an adult male who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital and according to police, the victim is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.