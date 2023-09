HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. when an adult man was fatally struck by a vehicle in the area of N. 6th and Radnor Streets.

Police say the fleeing vehicle was located and the events leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.