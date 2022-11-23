HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Police said they responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound(s), per a police report.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation started immediately and is currently ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.