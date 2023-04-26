HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating an on-street robbery and sexual assault reported on Saturday night.

Police say around 9:45 p.m. on April 22 officers met an adult woman who said a man ran up behind her in the area of Boas and Capitol Streets. The woman said the man took her purse and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Police say the suspect was described as an African-American man in his 40-50s with a thin build, average height, had a clean shaven face with wrinkles, and a slight limp. The man was described by police as wearing a black hat, dark jacket and pants, and wearing dark shoes with white soles.

Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with cameras in the midtown area to check for video of the suspect, who was last seen in the area of North 6th and Verbeke Streets around 9:44 p.m. on April 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.