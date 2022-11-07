HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured.

According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back after being transported by a third party.

Officials say the incident is believed to have happened in the area of 4th and Woodbine Streets.

The victim was taken in for surgery and was last listed to be in critical condition. Police are waiting to interview the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound.