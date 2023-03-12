HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 12.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. officers responded to the Hall Manor Housing Community around 1:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The man, who was located in the area of 9 Row Hall Manor, was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The man is expected to fully recover according to police, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.