HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Zoe, a Dutch Shepherd K-9 who served with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, took her last walk today after she was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

Zoe’s last walk is a piece of history for the Bureau after joining them back in June 2016 as their first female K9.

Throughout the years, Zoe used her abilities to help solve crimes and catch criminals a total of 360 times. She’s completed 50 apprehensions, 46 building searches, 90 narcotic vehicle and residential searches, and 48 tracks, among other accomplishments.

The Bureau credits Zoe with the seizure of over $20,000 in cash, 8.8 kilos of Cocaine, 60 grams of Fentanyl, 35 pounds of Marijuana, and nearly four kilos of Methamphetamine.

Zoe also performed at K-9 demonstrations at community events including National Night Out, Drugs 101 Program, the Harrisburg Police In-House Training Program, Boy Scouts of America, at public elementary schools, and helped to bring a positive image to the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Police K-9 Unit.

Zoe was forced into early retirement due to her Lymphoma diagnosis on March 7. She will now be in the full-time care of her long-time handler and now owner, Corporal Don Bender and his family.

“Everyone has a once in a lifetime dog. For me, she’s that,” said Cpl. Bender. “Of all these K9s, you can’t ask for a better partner.”

Zoe is currently undergoing aggressive therapy, which includes chemotherapy. The nonprofit Paws of Honor has picked up the cost of her treatment. If you are interested in helping with Zoe’s treatment, you can click here.

At the ceremony held on March 20, Zoe was surrounded by her fellow officers, K9s, friends, and family. Zoe and Cpl. Bender were presented with a proclamation by Mayor Wanda Williams. Zoe then took her final walk in front of saluting officers and received a radio send-off from Dauphin County 9-1-1 Dispatch.

“K-9 Zoe, Badge #987, since June 2016, you have protected the citizens, officers, and myself from harm without hesitation,” read the message over police radios and scanners. “We owe you everything for the dedication and sacrifices you have given us. Each day will remind me of the special bond we have as a K-9 team. Now, my job is to ensure you live retirement to the fullest. Thank you for serving the community and being my partner.”