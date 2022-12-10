HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An infant has been found safe after being left inside a car that was stolen on Saturday night.



According to Harrisburg Police, on Saturday December 10 at about 7:30 pm, officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle that was stolen while it was left running and unattended.

Officers say a four-month-old infant was inside of the vehicle at the time it stolen.



At about 9:45 pm a Harrisburg Police Officer located the van abandoned at Augusta Street and Charles Alley with the infant inside.



The infant was taken to a local hospital for an exam, though police say the child appeared to be uninjured.



The Harrisburg Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident to call 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to an officer.

Harrisburg Police say they will begin to enforce both City Ordinance and Pennsylvania Vehicle Code to curb the number of vehicles stolen while running and unattended. Officers will be issuing warnings, but offenders are subject to fines and court cost up to $1,000.