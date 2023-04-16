HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Harrisburg Police say Guy Stevenson is wanted for his alleged involvement in an incident on the 1500 block of Briggs Street on Saturday, April 15.

According to police, Stevenson is wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, and possession of instrument of a crime.

Anyone with information on where Stevenson is located should contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, or by calling 911.