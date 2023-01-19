HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Harrisburg church, resulting in over $7,000 in losses and damages.

According to police, on April 28, 2022, Harrisburg Police responded to an alleged burglary at Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg.

According to police, the suspect in the burglary was identified as Ian Seidel.

On Jan. 19, 2023, the Harrisburg Police obtained a warrant for Seidel, and he is currently wanted for a felony burglary charge.

Anyone who has any information regarding Seidel and where he may be located is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.