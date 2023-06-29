HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– There are new faces and new titles within the Harrisburg Police Department.

The city promoted 12 officers Thursday, including a new police captain and two new lieutenants. There are also four new officers.

Among the new faces is Michael Fischer who used to work as a correctional officer at the Lancaster County Prison. He wants to interact with the community and help make positive changes for the kids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Growing up, I was bit of a hard head you could say, and I needed to make a change, just like a lot of people, and I was fortunate to come to senses and make that change, and now I want to promote that change to the youth.” Fischer said. “Promote that change to people like said who are down and out , that need that little bit of guidance.”

Harrisburg police have about 160 uniformed and civilian employees.