HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– There are new faces and new titles within the Harrisburg Police Department.
The city promoted 12 officers Thursday, including a new police captain and two new lieutenants. There are also four new officers.
Among the new faces is Michael Fischer who used to work as a correctional officer at the Lancaster County Prison. He wants to interact with the community and help make positive changes for the kids.
“Growing up, I was bit of a hard head you could say, and I needed to make a change, just like a lot of people, and I was fortunate to come to senses and make that change, and now I want to promote that change to the youth.” Fischer said. “Promote that change to people like said who are down and out , that need that little bit of guidance.”
Harrisburg police have about 160 uniformed and civilian employees.