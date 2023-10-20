HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been one year since police found a man shot to death in the woods near Harrisburg’s Hall Manor community. Today they are once again asking for help to solve the case.

On October 20, 2022 police say they found Jordan Allen deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. They believe he was shot and killed either early that morning or in the late hours of the previous night.

Allen’s van was later found in the area of South 15th and Catherine Streets, police said.

According to police, video camera footage showed the van being dropped off in the area after his death. Police say the video then shows the driver of the van entering an awaiting sedan and leaving the area.

Now, a year after Allen’s death, police are asking for help to identify the person who was driving Allen’s van, and the sedan that was waiting to pick them up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.